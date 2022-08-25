×

News

Man, 21, arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating 14-year-old sister

By Staff Reporter - 25 August 2022 - 22:00
Police in Winburg have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of raping his sister aged 14.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Police in Winburg in the Free State arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday after allegations he raped and impregnated his 14-year-old sister.

“The girl was home alone in Winburg on January 10 2022 about 4pm when her brother came home and found her in the bedroom. 

“The suspect entered the bedroom and tied both her hands at the back with his shoe laces and raped her,” police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said.

Thakeng said on Tuesday, the girl told her mother that she was 28 weeks pregnant and her brother was responsible.

Thakeng said after the incident was reported to the police, the brother was arrested and will soon appear in the Winburg magistrate’s court.

TimesLIVE

