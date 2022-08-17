×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

No case for fifth suspect to answer in Gardee trial as yet

17 August 2022 - 14:29
The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.
The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala says the National Prosecuting Authority decided to not enroll the case on the court roll.

“The NPA said they need an expert statement who would link the suspect to the case,” Mohlala said.

The Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele