The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala says the National Prosecuting Authority decided to not enroll the case on the court roll.
“The NPA said they need an expert statement who would link the suspect to the case,” Mohlala said.
The Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.
No case for fifth suspect to answer in Gardee trial as yet
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala says the National Prosecuting Authority decided to not enroll the case on the court roll.
“The NPA said they need an expert statement who would link the suspect to the case,” Mohlala said.
The Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos