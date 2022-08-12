It is a step in the right direction for the long overdue service delivery. It is promising that the government is doing what it's supposed to have done long time ago.
READER LETTER | Mbalula, team doing a good job
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
It is a step in the right direction for the long overdue service delivery. It is promising that the government is doing what it's supposed to have done long time ago.
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula is right when he says it does not take protests and destruction of infrastructure to do what is expected of them [as government leaders].
He is right, in fact, they are doing what is expected of them.
The highlight is that Mbalula and his team have turned a theory into practice. We hope that this project will not disappear in due course.
We hope that this time around no tender fraud and ghost contracts will spoil the initiative.
On the same level, let us support individual citizens of Potchefstroom in North West. They saw it fit to fix potholes and further created jobs for five people. It is also commendable to see a white person contributing to the concept of social cohesion.
It enhances what President Cyril Ramaphosa alluded to that together we can shape our own destination.
At least, for a change, we are excited that the current administration is delivering service to the people.
Well done Razzmatazz and your team.
Andries Monyane, Sedibeng
