More than 400 unlicensed firearms recovered in Gauteng in two weeks
Image: 123RF
Police in Gauteng have in the past two weeks recovered more than 400 unlicensed firearms and nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition.
The firearms and ammunition were seized during operations, routine crime-prevention patrols, stop-and-searches and through community tip-offs.
Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said on Thursday the SAPS remained resolute in recovering unlicensed firearms and ammunition to address serious and violent crime in the province.
Two of the firearms were recovered on Saturday when members of the Johannesburg K9 unit nabbed two suspects in Jeppe after a robbery earlier in the day in Bloemfontein.
“The members followed up on information that the suspects were making their way to Gauteng in a stolen white vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle collided with another one after a car chase and shoot-out with the police.
“The duo were arrested and two unlicensed firearms and ammunition was recovered; another suspect evaded arrest,” Kweza said.
She said community tip-offs also resulted in the recovery of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition at the weekend.
Kweza said police in Rabie Ridge arrested three suspects and recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition in two separate incidents in Mayibuye and Phomolong after community patrollers had alerted them on Saturday.
On the same day, police arrested a 35-year-old suspect at a roadblock in Evaton, Sedibeng, during Operation O Kae Molao. The man's vehicle was searched, which led to police recovering the firearm and ammunition.
Kweza said all firearms were subjected to ballistic tests to establish whether they could be linked to serious crimes which had been committed.
TimesLIVE
