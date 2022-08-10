Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff

Operation Dudula members marched to shops and filling stations in Cape Town on Wednesday, demanding that they get rid of their foreign staff.

The group handed CVs of unemployed South Africans to the workplaces and demanded that they be employed within seven days. Unemployed youth braved rain to join about 200 Operation Dudula members who demanded jobs for them in Kraaifontein.

Athini Thwalani, 21, was among the unemployed youth. Besides her name, age, and address, Thwalani’s CV was devoid of details.