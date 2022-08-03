×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two security guards arrested for theft of Transnet copper cable

By Staff Reporter - 03 August 2022 - 16:19
Two security guards were arrested in Mooi River, KZN, by the Hawks on Tuesday in connection with the theft of cable belonging to Transnet. Stock photo.
Two security guards were arrested in Mooi River, KZN, by the Hawks on Tuesday in connection with the theft of cable belonging to Transnet. Stock photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal arrested two security guards in connection with the theft of copper cables belonging to Transnet in Mooi River on Tuesday.

“Members received information about two security guards who were cutting copper cables in the area. It is alleged that they loaded the cables in their vehicle and fled the scene,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo said the security guards, aged 27 and 37, were questioned and 670m of copper cable with a street value of about R180,000 was recovered.

Transnet officials identified the stolen cables and the two suspects were charged for theft and damage to infrastructure.

They are expected to appear in the Mooi River magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele