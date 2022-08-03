Gauteng traffic police have urged motorists to use alternative roads as the M1 into the Pretoria CBD next to the Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre has been blocked by minibus taxis.
Spokesperson Sello Maremane said details are sketchy but information was that taxi drivers were there for the trial of a person who allegedly murdered a taxi driver a few weeks ago.
Apparently the group wanted to attend the proceedings but were not allowed inside.
Maremane said motorists travelling into the city from Johannesburg are urged to use alternative roads such as Ephuise Road to access the city.
“Motorists leaving Pretoria to Johannesburg are advised to use the R21 to access the N1 to Johannesburg. We are working around the clock to ensure that the road is unblocked and we will advise motorists accordingly.”
Taxis block M1 into Pretoria CBD, motorists advised to use alternative roads
Image: SUPPLIED
