WATCH | ‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended public protector
Sparks flew during the parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
Mkhwebane’s lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, was cross-examining the third witness Sphelo Samuel.
Mpofu questioned Samuel: “You undermine or underestimate advocate Mkhwebane — correct?”
“No, it’s not correct,” said Samuel.
Mpofu: “You think she’s not intellectually fit for her job?”
Samuel: “Yes, I do.”
Mpofu: “You think she’s intimidated by the likes of you?”
Samuel: “That is my belief.”
Mpofu: “Do you think you should be the public protector?”
Samuel: “No.”
Mpofu: “Do you think you are intellectually better than her?”
Samuel: “I certainly think I can handle some things better than she does.”
Mpofu: “Are you a male chauvinist?”
Samuel: “No.”
Samuel is the reinstated head of the Free State office of the public protector who reported alleged misconduct by Mkhwebane.
MPs also posed questions to Samuel until closing on Friday.
