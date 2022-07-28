Make your legacy one of love: How to draw up a funeral and estate plan

Most of us are convinced that our own funerals are an event that'll take place far in the future, and so there will be ample time to plan for them while we're feeling healthy and strong, and building a better future for ourselves and our families.

However, it's never too early to make provision for, and decisions about, this life event.

In fact, now may be the best time to do so as you'll be able to keep the objective distance that's required when you're dealing with an inevitability that you know will be devastating for your loved ones. You're also not experiencing the demands and stress of life-threatening illness and other adverse events at this stage.

Another benefit of getting your funeral planning in order is that, once you've done so, you'll have the peace of mind knowing that your family will be taken care of once you've passed on — and this is where estate planning is also essential.

Drawing up a comprehensive estate plan will go a long way to ensure that the things you worked hard for during your life will contribute positively to the lives of your loved ones or beneficiaries long after you're gone. It could also empower them to build on your achievements and continue your legacy.

Include a funeral policy in your plans

A funeral might not be something you want to plan for, but doing so will ensure that your last wishes are honoured by those you leave behind and that everything involved in your departure from this life bears your unique signature.

Part of funeral planning is considering how your final send-off will be funded, which is why it's wise to consider investing in a funeral policy.

“Having one of these policies in place will help ease the financial stress that many often face when covering the cost of a funeral. It paves the way for you to protect your loved ones from having to cover the cost of a funeral out-of-pocket, or to take on debt to do so,” says Elaine Markus from Standard Bank Insurance.

“This will help to ease their financial burden and ensure that funds left behind as part of your estate can go towards investments in educating your children, for example, so that they can give life to your legacy”.

Standard Bank Insurance offers several flexible funeral policies for individuals, their family members and household support members. Like other funeral policies, these funeral plans normally pay out quickly when the event of death takes place and pay out up to R100,000 for main member of the policy and their spouse.

Standard Bank's funeral plans also offer significant benefits to the beneficiaries of the policy, including up to R2,000 for groceries a month for six or 12 months, R20,000 for the memorial and R20,000 for catering.

Estate planning needn't be complex

Drafting a will

Estate planning is about setting out not only what you want to happen when you pass away, but also how you want it to happen. This process doesn't need to be complex, but it does require that you draft a will.

Your will is the document that serves as the backbone of what you want to happen when you die. It outlines how your assets must be distributed among your heirs or even charitable organisations, and who should act as guardian for your minor children.

It is best to draft a will with the help of a fiduciary specialist; it's a legal document and therefore must be dated and signed in the presence of two non-related witnesses who are not heirs or legatees in the will.

You may also want to consider drafting a living will that sets out who should make your health care and legal decisions if you become unable to do this yourself.

Picking an executor

It's also important that you select a responsible executor to manage your estate when you are no longer here and ensure your wishes as per your will are accurately carried out.

Kobus van Schalkwyk, head of legal at Standard Trust Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Standard Bank with over 130 years of fiduciary services, says: “Even if you know that you need to appoint an executor, you need to think carefully before you decide who is going to represent your estate in that capacity. Family or friends are usually appointed, but we fail to realise that the person we choose might not understand the complexities and legalities needed to manage your estate effectively. As such, wrong decisions can be made that will harm your estate.”

Planning for a smooth transfer of assets

Before you can decide which of your assets to leave to whom, it's important to review them.

For instance, if you state in your will that you want to bequeath R1m to charity without ensuring that this cash amount is available, then the executor of your estate might be forced to sell assets, such as your car or property, to raise the cash to carry out your wishes.

Start with an inventory of your physical assets including your home, jewellery, vehicles, art and antiques and other collectibles, computers, laptops, and then add non-tangible assets such as bank accounts, life insurance policies, investments, retirement annuities and brokerage accounts with all their account details, including the contact details of the firms that hold them.

You should also make a list of your debts, including home and car loans and add account numbers, the location of signed agreements and the contact information of the companies holding the debt. The completed lists should be signed and dated before you give copies to your chosen estate administrator as well as your spouse or partner.

The next crucial step in your estate planning is to review your retirement annuities and policies and ensure that each has an updated, designated beneficiary. This simple action will ensure that the proceeds of these investments pass directly to your loved ones or chosen entities on your passing and to create liquidity in your estate. The same applies to your life insurance policies, which should then be payable to the estate as opposed to a nominated beneficiary.

Some of your assets, however, such as residential properties, bank savings and individual brokerage accounts, will form part of your estate and will have to be dealt with by an executor, which means that the proceeds of such assets will be received by designated beneficiaries once the estate has been wound up.

Standard Bank can help

Standard Bank has a financial adviser available at every branch to assist with financial and estate planning. In the event of a more complex situation the matter will be referred to a fiduciary specialist who can provide guidance especially around the concept of trusts including testamentary and inter vivos trusts.

“To honour the relationships that you have built throughout your life, it may be best to [also] discuss your decisions with the people closest to you. Conveying your intentions about your estate will ensure they are at peace as they fulfil your last wishes,” says Van Schalkwyk.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.