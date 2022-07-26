A man who took a braai stand into his room on Monday night to keep warm after having a braai with friends was found dead several hours later.
The incident happened at his home in Kariega in the Eastern Cape. It is suspected he died from smoke inhalation, police said.
“His friends went looking for him on Tuesday and about 11.40 they found his body in bed at his home in Molteno Street, Cannon Hill, Kariega,” said police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge.
An inquest docket was opened and is being investigated.
He said the police warned people to be extra cautious during cold winter nights as they are tempted to heat their rooms and homes with electrical equipment and equipment using open flames.
“These methods pose a fire risk as well as risks of smoke inhalation, and our communities are urged to use those methods responsibly and safely,” Beetge said.
Man who took braai stand into room for warmth found dead the next day
Image: File
