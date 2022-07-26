The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on Tuesday said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s power plan is a strong means of taking the country out of the current electricity crisis and laying the pathway for future development, but warns there were some potential flaws.
Consider the environment, WWF warns on Ramaphosa's power plan
Image: 123RF/123ucas
The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on Tuesday said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s power plan is a strong means of taking the country out of the current electricity crisis and laying the pathway for future development, but warns there were some potential flaws.
“We urge first that the waiver of regulations around installation of energy infrastructure should not encompass environmental considerations, since there can still be significant impacts on biodiversity,” the WWF said on Tuesday.
In his Monday address aimed at tabling remedies to the electricity crisis, Ramaphosa said one of the greatest challenges in adding capacity to the grid was the time it took for any energy project to receive the necessary approvals and commence construction. He said the process, from design to commercial operation, takes more than three years due to lengthy regulatory processes.
Ramaphosa said the executive will be tabling special legislation in parliament, on an expedited basis, to address the legal and regulatory obstacles to new generation capacity for a limited period.
“We will in the meantime waive or streamline certain regulatory requirements where it is possible to do so within existing legislation,” the president said.
Ramaphosa said this meant Eskom can expand power lines and substations without needing to get environmental authorisation in areas of low and medium sensitivity and within the strategic electricity corridors.
“The strategic environmental assessment for grid infrastructure and the renewable energy development zones does indicate areas of potentially low impact, but waiving environmental considerations can result in long-term problems that it would be best to avoid,” head of environmental programme at the WWF Khungeka Njobe said.
The WWF also said the mooted call for fossil gas infrastructure was concerning, as was mention of “mobile generators” which it was concerned may include the Karpowerships.
“While WWF concedes that hydrocarbons are a potential long-term energy storage mechanism, they are not needed until we have a very high renewable penetration in the electricity system, by which time costs of other grid management options like green hydrogen would have fallen further,” the WWF said.
It said while fossil gas may have a short-term role for peaking generation, when compared to the price certainty of batteries, it represents both a financial risk and a certain climate impact that the country must avoid.
“SA’s commitment under the Paris Agreement requires a phase out of fossil fuels, and the potential to lock in emissions from fossil gas infrastructure could both undermine this goal and damage our economy as the rest of the world starts introducing real border carbon adjustment mechanisms,” WWF senior climate specialist James Reeler said.
The WWF recommend that SA accelerates the development of a new integrated resource plan that better reflects the reality of the energy sector and SA’s international climate commitments.
“The near-term electricity crisis plan must not lock in fossil fuels, and we must bear this in mind both at present and as we shape the new energy future for our country. We look forward to the effective rollout of this plan,” the WWF said.
