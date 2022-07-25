President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the energy crisis.
“The briefing by the president follows a number of consultations within government, with stakeholders and energy experts outside government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis.
“The president has held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in parliament,” the presidency said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses nation on energy crisis
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the energy crisis.
“The briefing by the president follows a number of consultations within government, with stakeholders and energy experts outside government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis.
“The president has held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in parliament,” the presidency said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos