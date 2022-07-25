×

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses nation on energy crisis

By TImesLIVE - 25 July 2022 - 19:54

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the energy crisis.

“The briefing by the president follows a number of consultations within government, with stakeholders and energy experts outside government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis.

“The president has held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in parliament,” the presidency said.

