Eight people have been arrested after a botched truck hijacking in Ekurhuleni on Friday, said Gauteng police.
The incident happened on the R554 in Boksburg, near Klippoortjie.
Lt-Col Philane Nkwalase said four of the eight were shot and wounded and a ninth suspect was shot dead.
Nkwalase told TimesLIVE that a team compromising the Hawks, Gauteng traffic unit, Crime Intelligence, Tracker Connect and the Bad Boys security group acted on a tip off of a planned truck hijacking on Friday afternoon.
They kept surveillance and followed two vehicles which the suspects were travelling in.
The police tried to stop the vehicles to conduct a stop-and-search when the suspects opened fire.
Police returned fire.
Nkwalase could not confirm what the targeted truck was carrying.
Three firearms were found on the scene and by 7pm police were still combing the scene for more firearms.
“The eight will face charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal ammunition and firearms. We cannot rule out the possibility of more charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime,” he said.
Eight arrested, one killed in botched truck hijacking in Boksburg
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
