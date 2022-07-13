In the background a white vehicle pulls up and a few men alight.
WATCH | Armed men confront Durban family praying at home
Image: Bloomberg
A Durban family was in the middle of prayer outside their home on Tuesday when they were confronted by armed men.
CCTV footage of the incident, understood to have taken place in the suburb of Springtown, has been posted on the eThekwini Secure Facebook page.
Police did not immediately respond to a TimesLIVE request for information about the incident, and it is not clear whether the family was harmed.
The video shows a praying elderly woman with a scarf covering her head.
In the background a white vehicle pulls up and a few men alight.
The woman appears deep in prayer and stops when she notices the men.
Brandishing a gun, the alleged robber orders the elderly woman, a man and another woman into the house.
The footage shows the trio being followed by four armed men before it ends.
The incident has outraged social media users who expressed disbelief at the victims being robbed while praying.
One said: “I hope and pray that the family was not harmed. They will definitely be traumatised. Imagine when waking up and praying to God isn’t safe for us any longer ... I hope the culprits suffer the worst kind of torment from the man above himself ... we all know law enforcement is useless.”
TimesLIVE
