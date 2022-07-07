No progress in bail bid of Hillary Gardee's murder accused

There has been yet another delay in the bail application of Sipho Mkhatshwa — one of the men charged with killing Hillary Gardee.

On Thursday, his partly heard bail application was postponed to July 22, the same date on which the main trial is set to be back in court.

State prosecutor Ntsika Mpolweni told the court that the bail application could not go ahead because Mkhatshwa’s attorneys had still not received the transcribed record of his partly heard bail application.

Last month, his attorneys dropped him in the middle of his bail application, citing a conflict of interest. He has since appointed new attorneys.