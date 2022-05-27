Press Council expels SA Jewish Report as member

The SA Jewish Report has been expelled from the Press Council of SA (PCSA) with immediate effect.

This is the first time in 20 years the council has expelled a member.

The SA Jewish Report was established in 1998 and caters to the Jewish community in SA.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, PCSA executive director Latiefa Mobara said the publication refused to obey rulings by the acting press ombud and PCSA chair of appeals judge Bernard Ngoepe.

Press Council chair judge Phillip Levinsohn said the decision was taken after lengthy correspondence and after the SA Jewish Report had refused to obey the rulings against it.

“The SA Jewish Report appealed the ruling by acting ombud Johan Retief in the complaint, SA BDS Coalition and GIWUSA v SA Jewish Report, but their application for leave to appeal was dismissed by judge Ngoepe,” Levinsohn said.

The complaint was lodged by Hassen Lorgat of the Palestine Solidarity Alliance on behalf of the SA Boycott Division and Sanction (BDS) Coalition and the General Industrial Workers Union of SA (Giwusa), after a cartoon on the Clover dairy labour dispute was published on their respective social media pages.

At the time the Israeli Central Bottling Company was given the go-ahead to take over Clover.