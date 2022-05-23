Irvin Jim draws first blood against Vavi in battle for soul of Saftu at congress

Numsa boss Irvin Jim and his union drew first blood in his tussle with Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi for the soul of the trade union federation.

In a dramatic start to the conference in Ekurhuleni, Jim opposed the conference being chaired by Saftu acting president Atwell Nazo.

Jim argued there was no mention of “acting” in the Saftu constitution, insisting the federation’s first deputy president Nomvume Ralarala do the opening in the absence of suspended president Mac Chavalala.

A heated debate ensued, with the Food and Allied Workers’ Union (Fawu) insisting Numsa and Jim were out of order by calling for debate before the official opening of the conference.

Numsa was not backing down, with its president Andrew Chirwa echoing Jim’s sentiments.

“As Numsa, we are rising as a legitimate affiliate and firmly move for what has been advanced by the secretary of KZN, that we are in this congress having communicated with you last night saying we want the leadership of Saftu that was suspended back,” said Jim to thundering applause.