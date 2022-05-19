Terminate the urinator and talk to us, marchers tell Stellenbosch bosses

About 150 Stellenbosch University students marched in the Western Cape town on Thursday demanding the expulsion of Theuns du Toit, the student who urinated on a fellow student's laptop and belongings.

The multiracial group headed through the town centre to the university administration building, chanting and singing.

Their other main demand, sparked by Sunday's early-hours incident at the Huis Marais residence which targeted first-year agriculture student Babalo Ndwayana, was the establishment of an external commission of inquiry into racism at the university.