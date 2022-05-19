No huge pupil dropout patterns during Covid-19 pandemic, says Motshekga

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga on Thursday set the record straight on the number of pupils who dropped out as a result of Covid-19.

This after conflicting reports and some suggestions that half-a-million affected children did not return to school.

Motshekga dismissed these allegations and told MPs that the problem of dropouts was relatively small and manageable.

“The DBE has paid careful attention to this, and has engaged with the various researchers. After initial conflicting reports, there is now agreement that initial evidence shows some half-a-million children, did not return to school when they should have, is not correct,” Motshekga said.

She was presenting her R29.6bn budget for the current financial year.

“The evidence we now have, and researchers are in agreement on this, is that there was no huge worsening of the dropout patterns,” she said.

Motshekga admitted there have been some problems, such as grades R to 1 enrolment, being 25,000 lower than expected in 2021 due parents delaying the first enrolment of their children.