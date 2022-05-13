Mrs G's court victory a win for women as court declares portions of Divorce Act unconstitutional

A landmark Pretoria high court ruling this week has succeeded in having the Divorce Act declared unconstitutional and invalid, clearing the way for women who did not earn financially during their marriage and would therefore not qualify for any kind of settlement.

From this week, women who married after November 1 1984, when the Matrimonial Property Act came into effect, can now challenge their part in the marriage and ask the courts — previously barred from ruling on this — to order a settlement that is fair and takes into account the role women play in the home as having value.

The application — lodged by Mrs G, a woman who has been married for 30 years and raised three children to adulthood — decided to get a court order to have her divorce put on hold so she could challenge the constitutionality of the Divorce Act.

Mrs G was 22 when she married a farmer in March 1988. Shortly before the wedding her father-in-law-to-be announced that no community of property and accrual would apply to the marriage and Mrs G was presented with a one-page antenuptial contract by the family’s lawyer and instructed to sign it.