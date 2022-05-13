J&J vaccine benefits outweigh risks: SA Health Products Regulatory Authority

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says out of the more than 8.5-million people who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine in SA, only four had presented with thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

“Sahpra has been informed of four cases of TTS in SA following 8,589,109 vaccinations with the Covid-19 vaccine , including Sisonke study doses. Two cases reported from the Sisonke cohort were confirmed to be TTS and have fully recovered.

“The remaining two cases are under investigation. Sahpra will share further information with the public as soon as the investigations are completed, and causality is assessed,” it said.

The authority was responding to restrictions imposed in the US on the use of the vaccine. There have been 60 confirmed cases of a rare but life-threatening syndrome of blood clots in combination with low levels of platelets, referred to as TTS, in the US.