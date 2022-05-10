Traffic cop's motorcycle with blue lights and sirens stolen in Krugersdorp
Somewhere out there, a person has a fully branded Gauteng traffic police motorbike.
The bike, which is fitted with blue lights and sirens, was stolen in the Krugersdorp area.
Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane confirmed the motorbike was stolen on Monday evening.
“The bike was parked in a garage last night and there was nobody in the house. The neighbour realised the garage was broken into and the bike was missing,” he said.
THEFT OF MB: KRUGERSDORP. GP. BMW R1200RT. FZ40FPGP. FULLY BRANDED DEPT. COMMUNITY SAFETY. FITTED WITH BLUE LIGHTS & SIRENS.@Saps @GTP_Traffstats @TrafficRTMC @JoburgMPD @TMPDSafety @City_Ekurhuleni @cci_network pic.twitter.com/3JZf2Ni0HL— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) May 10, 2022
He said the bike, which belonged to one of their employees, has not yet been recovered. Maremane said the department condemned the highly “upsetting” incident.
He encouraged members of the public who had information to contact the police.
“No arrests yet, and the bike is not found. The public may contact us on 011 689 3600 or contact SAPS as the case has been opened,” he said.
TimesLIVE
