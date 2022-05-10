Five escape from North West holding cells

Police in Zeerust in the North West have launched a manhunt for five suspects awaiting trial who escaped from custody at about 10.30am on Sunday.

Joshua Sibanda, 39, Amogelang Motsiane, 36, Tshepiso Kwenampe, 22, Bengu Hlanganane. 31, and Enoch Lebeloane, 46, allegedly overpowered a police officer at Zeerust police station holding cells, took cells key from the member and escaped.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the detainees were facing charges of house robbery, rape, attempted murder, business robbery and aggravated robbery.