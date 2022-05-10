×

News

Delivery van driver killed in KZN horror crash

By Mfundo Mkhize - 10 May 2022 - 17:51
After two hours of combined rescue efforts a man was extricated from his crushed vehicle, but upon assessment it was found he had not survived.
Image: supplied

Pietermaritzburg firefighters, Mi7 rescue medics and local tow-truck operators worked for two hours to retrieve the body of a delivery van driver trapped under a bus on the N3 near the Peter Brown Drive off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning.

Mi7 spokesperson Amil Umraw said paramedics were dispatched after reports of a motor vehicle crash on the N3 southbound between Peter Brown Drive and Armitage Road.

Medics found a bus full of passengers had collided with the delivery vehicle, which was wedged under the bus. Occupants of a truck involved and the bus escaped unscathed.

“The bus passengers were found standing on the centre median. Only one passenger was assessed for injuries. The occupants of the truck also had no injuries. However, one male occupant was entrapped in the wreckage of the delivery vehicle, wedged under the bus.

“After two hours of a combined rescue effort, the man was extricated. However, upon assessment [it was found] he succumbed to his injuries,” said Umraw.

Traffic was backed up on both sides of the N3 carriageway due to clean-up efforts.

TimesLIVE

