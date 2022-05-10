Delivery van driver killed in KZN horror crash

Pietermaritzburg firefighters, Mi7 rescue medics and local tow-truck operators worked for two hours to retrieve the body of a delivery van driver trapped under a bus on the N3 near the Peter Brown Drive off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning.

Mi7 spokesperson Amil Umraw said paramedics were dispatched after reports of a motor vehicle crash on the N3 southbound between Peter Brown Drive and Armitage Road.

Medics found a bus full of passengers had collided with the delivery vehicle, which was wedged under the bus. Occupants of a truck involved and the bus escaped unscathed.

“The bus passengers were found standing on the centre median. Only one passenger was assessed for injuries. The occupants of the truck also had no injuries. However, one male occupant was entrapped in the wreckage of the delivery vehicle, wedged under the bus.