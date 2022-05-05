LISTEN | Soweto man gets eight years in jail for raping his neighbour's dog
A Soweto man who raped his neighbour’s 11-month-old puppy has been sentenced to eight years behind bars by the Roodepoort magistrate's court.
Mojalesa Mofokeng was found guilty of bestiality.
Criminal charges were brought against him by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), with a guilty verdict delivered on April 28.
The NSPCA celebrated the sentence, saying this was the highest direct imprisonment sentence ever imposed for animal cruelty in Africa and would set the precedent nationwide.
According to the NSPCA, in the early hours of November 21 2020 a tenant living on a property in Soweto witnessed the man naked and precariously positioned in Moana’s kennel.
“Having been caught with his pants literally down, he was apprehended by members of the community,” said the NSPCA.
The family dog was found severely violated and in need of urgent veterinary attention.
“The dog was taken to the NSPCA's veterinarian for an emergency examination and treatment. Dr Bryce Marock confirmed that the dog was inhumanely restrained and demonstrated injuries consistent with rape,” the NSPCA said.
Bestiality is a serious concern in our country. It is a shameful crime that is swept under carpets to protect perpetrators – forgetting that bestiality usually progresses to the abuse of children and eventually other adult humans laterMarcelle Meredith, NSPCA executive director
Mofokeng was granted bail after his arrest, but he contravened the bail conditions by failing to appear before the court and was rearrested.
“Bestiality is a serious concern in our country. It is a shameful crime that is swept under carpets to protect perpetrators — forgetting that bestiality usually progresses to the abuse of children and eventually other adults later,” NSPCA executive director Marcelle Meredith said.
Winning the case was of great significance.
“We hope that other bestiality cases being heard across the country will follow suit as a precedent has been set and that animal rapists have been thoroughly cautioned of the consequences. Communities are encouraged to report bestiality. Together we can bring this evil to its knees.”
The magistrate said a distinction should not be made between the rape of an animal and that of a human. He said the courts have a duty to protect the rights of animal victims and impose appropriate sentences to avoid the community taking matters into their own hands.
Moana has made a full physical recovery under the watchful eye of the NSPCA. She has been sterilised, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed.
The NSPCA says it will continue to support and assist Moana and her human family as they are all victims of this crime.
TimesLIVE
