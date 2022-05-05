Frustrated motorists fear fines as they miss licence renewal deadline

Some motorists who could not renew their driving licences on deadline day are worried that they will get fines as of Friday.

One who was turned away while trying to renew her licence fears driving without one will have negative consequences.

Ntando Mkhize from Randburg visited the Randburg licensing department on Thursday morning, hoping she would leave with her driving licence or at least a temporary one but that was not the case as she was turned away.

“I arrived here early in the morning and there was no queue. They told me that they were only helping people who had booked online. If you hadn't booked they just turned you away,” she said.