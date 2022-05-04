Family still waiting for justice, three years after son killed by alleged drunk driver

A Cape Town family has expressed disappointment over the delay in the start of a culpable homicide trial involving a KZN midlands man who is accused of running over Nkcubeko Balani on April 6 2019.

The trial was supposed to have started in the Pietermaritzburg regional court on Wednesday.

Fifty-two-year-old Shaun Patrick Cooke of Nottingham Road is charged with culpable homicide after an accident on the R103, where the state is alleging that Cooke was under the influence of alcohol. He is out on bail. Cooke’s lawyer had cited an outstanding psychiatric report for the delay.

According to an accident report seen by SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, it appears that Cooke veered into oncoming traffic and crashed his Toyota Fortuner into 23-year-old Balani.

The Balani family said it was disappointing the matter had hit another snag after three years. Eyewitnesses who were scheduled to testify were also present at the court. The trial had been set down for three days.