Just under 4,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in one day
Daily official updates released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday showed that 3,785 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.
It said the new cases bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,802,198.
This increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate.
The NICD also reported seven deaths and said of these, two occurred in the past 24-48 hours.
This brings the total fatalities to 100,377 to date.
Most of the new cases are from Gauteng (45%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (28%), Western Cape (12%), Free State (5%), Eastern Cape (4%), and Mpumalanga and North West (2% each) and Limpopo and Northern Cape (1% each).
There were 68 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing the total admitted patients to 2,232.
The NICD said the proportion of positive new cases compared with total tests done on Tuesday was 17.6%, compared with Monday's 21.0%.
“The seven-day average is 20.6% today, and is lower than yesterday (20.7%). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the institute said.
TimesLIVE
