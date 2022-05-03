Just under 4,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in one day

Daily official updates released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday showed that 3,785 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.

It said the new cases bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,802,198.

This increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate.

The NICD also reported seven deaths and said of these, two occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

This brings the total fatalities to 100,377 to date.