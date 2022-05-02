BREAKING | City Power lays assault charge against Chicco Twala
Musician allegedly also pointed firearm at technician
Music producer Chicco Twala was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting and pointing a firearm at a City Power technician on Sunday night.
The incident took place outside his Bloubosrand home studios in the north of Johannesburg when the technicians were responding to a power outage complaint. Power in the area had been out since Wednesday. ..
