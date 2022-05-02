×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BREAKING | City Power lays assault charge against Chicco Twala

Musician allegedly also pointed firearm at technician

By Amanda Maliba - 02 May 2022 - 19:45

Music producer Chicco Twala was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting and pointing a firearm at a City Power technician on Sunday night.

The incident took place outside his Bloubosrand home studios in the north of Johannesburg when the technicians were responding to a power outage complaint. Power in the area had been out since Wednesday. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...