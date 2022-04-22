×

News

Man arrested with gun stolen more than two decades ago

By Staff Reporter - 22 April 2022 - 13:52
A 43-year-old man was arrested in possession of a revolver reported stolen in November 2001.
Image: SUPPLIED

A 43-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said Gqeberha police were notified about a person in possession of a firearm in a shop in Mbande Street at about 1.10pm.

The suspect was spotted by police in the street and when they approached him he ran into the shop.

“He was apprehended [inside the shop] by members of the Nelson Mandela Bay district crime combating unit.

“A revolver and 10 rounds of ammunition were confiscated.”

The firearm was reported stolen in the Walmer area in November 2001.

The suspect is due to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Swart said the police encouraged the community to continue working with them to reduce the proliferation of illegal firearms used to commit serious and violent crimes.

