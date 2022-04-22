Coronation of Zulu king delayed because of floods

The coronation of Prince Misuzulu Zulu as Zulu king has been postponed.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, said on Friday that in this time of pain and grief after the disastrous floods in the province which claimed hundreds of lives, Prince Misuzulu expressed his strong conviction that the celebration of his coronation should be postponed.

“As our nation mourns the loss of lives, homes and property due to the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, our focus now must be on healing, rebuilding and restoring what has been lost,” Buthelezi said.

Buthelezi said at the prince’s request, he had conveyed the request for a postponement to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday afternoon.

Buthelezi said on Wednesday evening, before he had had sight of his letter, Ramaphosa called to express the very same sentiments.

“Today the president has formally responded to my letter, confirming his agreement with His Majesty's decision and indicating that a new date should be discussed, beyond May 2022.

“After consultation with His Majesty the King, the royal family and the president, a date for the coronation will be announced accordingly,” Buthelezi said.

He said the royal family itself is in mourning over the loss of Princess Bonakele Jileka and her children Yenzokuhle and Elimiyo, as well as the children of Princess Sindisiwe Jileka, Akhile and Zekhethelo.

“HRH Princess Lindiwe ka Johnson ka Tshelendoda ka Dinuzulu lost all five members of her family when their house collapsed. This unspeakable tragedy is one among many that has brought us to our knees again as a country,” Buthelezi said.

TimesLIVE