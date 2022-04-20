×

News

Eastern Cape company pays fine for selling fake Volkswagen goods

20 April 2022 - 16:50
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A law firm which specialises in trademark and counterfeit-related cases acted on behalf of VW when the allegations came to light. File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Aly Song

A company in Gqeberha that sold counterfeit Volkswagen goods was convicted and fined R17,000 by an Eastern Cape court this week. 

A Hawks investigation found that Greyston Trading, represented by businessman Himesh Parbhoo, was selling VW accessories in the premises of Autosport in Gqeberha between December 2021 and February 2022.

A law firm which specialises in trademark and counterfeit-related cases acted on behalf of VW when the allegations came to light.

“Consequently, on December 6 2021, an evidence-gathering transaction was performed where four Volkswagen alloy wheels were purchased. The purchased goods were analysed and found to be counterfeits. This resulted in a search and seizure operation on February 17 2022,” said the Hawks. 

Wheels, centre cap hubs and more than 80 badges and stickers all bearing the VW logo were confiscated. The value of the seized items was estimated at just under R90,000.

As a result of the investigation, Parbhoo was served with summons on March 10 to face more than 360 counts of contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act and the Trade Marks Act. 

He first appeared in court last week. After a plea and sentencing agreement, Parbhoo was ordered to pay a R 17,000 fine, which he paid on Tuesday.

