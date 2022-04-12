Horror clash that sees Mako removed by ambulance overshadows Baroka-Pirates match

Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC drew 0-0 in their DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night, which was overshadowed by a horror clash at the end that saw Pirates left-back Paseka Mako taken off by ambulance, seemingly unconscious.

An update from SuperSport TV after the game was that Mako had suffered a concussion and was being taken to hospital for assessment.

Mako had chased a punt upfield and Baroka's Oscarine Masuluke, through no fault of his own, charged out to almost the centre circle and sprang to head the ball, the big goalkeeper's left knee connecting the head of the Pirates left-back. Both were running at speed.

Play was held up for almost 10 minutes with the game already in added time as Mako was attended to and removed from the field.