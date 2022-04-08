Icasa and Telkom reach out-of-court settlement

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) and partially state-owned Telkom have smoked the peace pipe, after talks that led to Telkom dropping litigation over the spectrum auction.

The parties said on Friday they had agreed to an out-of-court settlement bringing an end to the legal action over the licensing of high demand spectrum.

Telkom said the settlement paved the way for telecom companies to focus on their businesses.

“Telkom has, in good faith, entered into a forward-looking settlement providing Icasa the opportunity to resolve current market challenges identified by competition authorities while allowing operators to focus on the business of providing superior service to their customer,” Telkom said in a statement.

Telkom had approached the court to declare the spectrum auction invalid, saying it would create an uneven playing field in the telecom sector. The case was due to be heard from April 11 to 14.

Icasa chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng said he valued the cordial manner in which Telkom conducted the engagements in pursuance of the settlement and was pleased the matter could now be concluded.