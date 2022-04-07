It was difficult to watch myself as Susan, recalls Mahuma

Muvhango actress Maumela Mahuwa has recalled how difficult it was to watch herself on TV when she first appeared on the show 21 years ago.

Mahuwa, who plays Susan Mukwevho, on Thursday shared that she was sceptical, but she pushed towards becoming a better actor.

She said when she arrived in Johannesburg, she knew nothing about camera angles and script.

"When I got here, I was just a girl from the villages and knew nothing about TV acting. I still remember watching my first episode with my family. I was sceptical and it was difficult to watch myself. All over the years I have continued to work on my craft to be a better actor.

"Susan has been through a lot in life in this 21 years. Her life has been rigged with struggles and sadness. She has never been happy and she is such a good story to tell. Susan is a history to learn from."

Mahuwa, other cast members, the production team and various people from the industry celebrated Muvhango as the show toasted to 25 years of existence.

The event held at the SABC studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, was also attended by former cast members, including Marah Louw.

The cake-cutting event was full of laughter.

Said Mahuwa: "Celebrating 25 years it is not an easy thing. I commend the person who conceive this idea and ran with it.

"It has been an an exciting journey that has been full of different phases. The struggles that my character Susan has been through have contributed to my growth as an actor."

Speakers praised the creator and executive producer Duma Ndlovu for giving them a platform to learn and shine.

Another actor, Murabeli Rasalanavho, who has been with the production for years, shared that when she got the role of Mukondeleli Mukwevho, she was still a teacher and used to come to Johannesburg on weekends to shoot and then travel back to Venda on Sundays.

"It was hectic for me. On Sunday I will be going to Venda and on Monday I am in a classroom. I have lasted this long because I love what I do.

"I still remember when we were driving in gravel roads of Venda to shoot our first episodes. It was a long drive and we were carrying a wooden wardrobe that fell into pieces while we were driving."