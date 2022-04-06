With the national state of disaster over, prisoners can have visitors again

“DCS reviewed its Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy after the announcement by the president and it will permit visits for inmates. All relevant Covid-19 mandatory protocols and regulations will still be adhered to during the visitations,” the department said.

“DCS remains committed to prioritise the health of both officials and inmates.”

The department said it experienced 357 Covid-19 deaths since March 2020, 242 victims were department officials while 115 were inmates.

“To date, DCS has a total of nine Covid-19 active cases (seven inmates and two officials), cumulative cases stand at 21,825 (12,043 officials and 9,782 inmates). The cumulative recoveries to date stand at 21,459 (11,798 for officials and 9,661 for inmates) translating to a recovery rate of 98.32%,” the department said.

Meanwhile, the majority of prisoners have been vaccinated. The department said 111,972 prisoners had been jabbed, which translated to 87.6% of the prison population.

A little over half (53%) of the DCS staff had been vaccinated.