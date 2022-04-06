Parliament puts brakes on free air tickets for ex-ministers, MPs

Parliament has adopted a policy that has reduced the number of taxpayer-sponsored flights for former ministers, deputy ministers and MPs from 48 to 12 a year.

In terms of the new policy, former MPs will also no longer enjoy the post-retirement benefits of flying around the country for free for life as this has been capped to a maximum of five years.

Parliament's revised travel policy for former MPs was approved by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo last week.

Previously, former MPs and ministers, as well as their spouses, could fly around the country on free flights, including in business class.

The benefit was also enjoyed by former apartheid-era ministers as part of their post-retirement benefits.

A DA MP has hailed the move as the “clipping of wings” of high-flying politicians.