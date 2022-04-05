UFS suspends classes after arson at QwaQwa campus

Dozens of students were leaving the University of Free State’s (UFS’s) QwaQwa campus on Tuesday after classes were suspended until further notice after a violent protest over unpaid allowances.

The university’s decision to suspend physical classes and continue lectures online comes after a group of protesting students allegedly torched the campus library, clinic and computer laboratory on Monday night over their unpaid National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances.

UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said the fire was caused by arson.

“The preliminary finding of the urgent investigation into the fire... indicates that the two buildings were intentionally set alight. This was established by the police and university’s protection services this morning [Tuesday],” said Loader.

Loader said the facilities were almost completely destroyed, with damage to both buildings estimated at R35m.

“Since the outbreak of the fire, one person who is a registered student has been arrested. A process is under way to identify more suspects. The UFS will institute the necessary disciplinary action against suspects who are registered students,” said Loader.

Phuthaditjhaba police spokesperson WO Mmako Mophiring said the student was expected to appear in court soon for malicious damage to property.

“The 26-year-old-student arrested by security last [Monday] night is believed to be one of the group involved in the cause of the damages and fire. The police and fire department were called to assist. The police are monitoring the public violence at various institutions, and universities have their own security to protect the property of the institution. It is still early stages but we cannot disclose the further investigations that are being conducted,” said Mophiring.

Student representative council president Simphiwe Dube said: “Classes cannot continue when the students are starving. The university should give students money for meals and accommodation in the meantime, like they did last year and it can claim the money from NSFAS when it pays.”