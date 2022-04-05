UFS confirms Qwaqwa campus blaze was arson, student arrested

The University of the Free State (UFS) on Tuesday confirmed that a fire that engulfed its Qwaqwa campus was deliberately started.

The blaze on Monday night saw two buildings go up in flames.

“Since the fire, one person, who is a registered student, has been arrested by the police and a process is under way to identify more suspects,” the university said in a statement.

“The UFS will institute the necessary disciplinary action against suspects who are registered students. Criminal charges will also be instituted.”

The university said it believed the blaze was in retaliation for students' grievances about their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) payments.

“It is alleged students were unhappy about the payment of allowances they are due to receive from the NSFAS in April. To alleviate this, the UFS has so far this year offered students allowances for food and books amounting to more than R71m while they wait for their NSFAS subsidies to be released,” the university said.

The buildings destroyed housed a clinic and computer lab. The total damage is estimated at about R35m.

A video reportedly taken by students has been circulating on social media. The video shows the alleged arsonists setting the lab on fire while other students watch.

One student can be heard saying in isiZulu: “These people have no brains. Setting alight the lab? They have no brains.”