UFS confirms Qwaqwa campus blaze was arson, student arrested
The University of the Free State (UFS) on Tuesday confirmed that a fire that engulfed its Qwaqwa campus was deliberately started.
The blaze on Monday night saw two buildings go up in flames.
“Since the fire, one person, who is a registered student, has been arrested by the police and a process is under way to identify more suspects,” the university said in a statement.
“The UFS will institute the necessary disciplinary action against suspects who are registered students. Criminal charges will also be instituted.”
The university said it believed the blaze was in retaliation for students' grievances about their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) payments.
“It is alleged students were unhappy about the payment of allowances they are due to receive from the NSFAS in April. To alleviate this, the UFS has so far this year offered students allowances for food and books amounting to more than R71m while they wait for their NSFAS subsidies to be released,” the university said.
The buildings destroyed housed a clinic and computer lab. The total damage is estimated at about R35m.
A video reportedly taken by students has been circulating on social media. The video shows the alleged arsonists setting the lab on fire while other students watch.
One student can be heard saying in isiZulu: “These people have no brains. Setting alight the lab? They have no brains.”
The university condemned the incident.
“The Qwaqwa campus, and the entire university community, are shocked by this devastating and irresponsible act, especially after the campus experienced violent protest action this year which significantly affected the academic programme,” said Prof Francis Petersen, UFS rector and vice-chancellor.
The blaze would not hamper the academic year.
The university said classes would continue, mostly online, for the rest of the week with students informed by their faculties about the revised schedule, as well as arrangements regarding tests and assessments scheduled for this week on the campus.
“The campus remains open. The university’s protection services are on high alert and closely monitoring the situation on campus,” it said.
