×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gunmen ‘abduct’ convicted murderer from Tembisa hospital

By Staff Reporter - 05 April 2022 - 19:01
Convicted murderer Ndingwe Mabena was 'abducted' by armed gunmen at Thembisa hospital on Tuesday morning.
Convicted murderer Ndingwe Mabena was 'abducted' by armed gunmen at Thembisa hospital on Tuesday morning.
Image: Supplied / DCS

The department of correctional services on Tuesday said a prisoner had been abducted by two armed gunmen in Tembisa, Gauteng.

In a statement, the department said two department of correctional services officials came under attack by the abductors while they were escorting the prisoner for a medical check-up at Tembisa hospital.

“They were attacked at the hospital, leading to the abduction of the detainee this morning. One official was injured on the face when he was hit with a gun butt by the attackers,” said DCS spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele.

“During the scuffle, the attackers abducted the remand detainee, Ndingwe Mabena, who had been arrested for murder.”

Mabena had been serving time at the Johannesburg correctional centre, or Sun City prison, in Johannesburg south since August 7 2021.

Mphahlele said the abduction had been reported to the police and investigations were under way.  

“The DCS has launched an internal investigation to establish all facts around the abduction,” Mphahlele said.

Anyone with information on Mabena’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police.

WATCH | 'Abducted' Durban schoolgirl home safe after 'dispute with male friend'

A Durban schoolgirl who was whisked away in a car outside her school on Monday afternoon, in what was believed to be an abduction, is safe and sound.
News
1 month ago

Convicted murderer Malephane details how he killed Pule

Muzikayise Malephane is the key state witness in the murder trial of Ntuthuko Shoba, who is accused of orchestrating the hit.
News
2 months ago

162 pupils abducted at night from North West school in five bakkie loads

The mob blew whistles to attract the attention of the Tirelong schoolboys who then broke down hostel doors, windows and burglar guards to force their ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...