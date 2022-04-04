Thulas Nxesi to temporarily fill Ayanda Dlodlo's shoes in public service and administration

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday appointed employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi as acting public service and administration minister.

Former public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo has been appointed an executive director on the board of the World Bank in Washington.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa thanks minister Dlodlo who has served government and the nation in various leadership roles, including, since 2017, four ministerial portfolios of communications, home affairs, state security and public service and administration.

“The president wishes the former minister well in her new responsibility in which she will be one of three board members representing the interests of 25 African member states,” the presidency said.

Nxesi will continue to perform his responsibilities as employment and labour minister.

TimesLIVE