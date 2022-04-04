ANC's step aside resolution comes knocking for murder-accused Mandla Msibi

In a letter dated April 3, directed to Msibi and members of the provincial executive committee (PEC), ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile reminded Msibi of the party’s implementation of national conference resolutions and NEC decisions regarding members charged with corruption and other serious crimes.

Despite Msibi facing charges, ANC politicians and structures in Mpumalanga had lobbied for him to contest the provincial treasurer position at the provincial elective conference at the weekend, which saw him elected in absentia.

“We note your election as provincial treasurer at the provincial conference of the ANC Mpumalanga Province held on 1-3 April 2022. We further note that you have been charged with murder, and that you have previously stepped aside from your duties as member of the provincial executive committee.

“We remind you that the national executive committee at its meeting on 26-29 March 2021 reaffirmed the resolution of the 54th national conference that all its members who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside, failing which they should be suspended in terms of rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution,” said Mashatile.

“Kindly confirm that your decision to step aside voluntarily on the terms and conditions outlined above remains in force,” he continued.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had at the weekend expressed concern at Msibi’s nomination and urged delegates to reflect on their decision.