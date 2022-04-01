×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala kickstarts changes to driving industry

By Mfundo Mkhize - 01 April 2022 - 12:21
Driving school owners demonstrate during a protest in KwaZulu-Natal last month. File photo.
Driving school owners demonstrate during a protest in KwaZulu-Natal last month. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Plans are under way for the provincial government to convene a summit which would tackle issues facing the driving school industry, a move aimed at unlocking economic growth in the industry.

This was according to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, who was speaking after meeting with the Ubumbano driving school operators’ association in Durban on Thursday.

The meeting follows a motorcade which brought the N3 between Mariannhill and Pietermaritzburg to a standstill last month. Zikalala was accompanied by MEC of community safety and liaison Peggy Nkonyeni.

Among the grievances aired was the abysmal infrastructure allocated to driving schools, which include a lack of roads signs, holding and parking bays and reserved lanes for driving school vehicles.

They lambasted the government for not offering them Covid-19 relief funds, as their businesses were affected during the pandemic.

“As government we are convinced if we work together we would be able to find lasting solutions to the legitimate concerns raised by the industry,” said Zikalala.

Department of transport says licence card printing backlog is almost cleared

The department of transport on Thursday said all was on track to clear the backlog in the printing of driving licence cards.
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | KZN driving schools block N3, demand share of Covid-19 relief fund

Driving school owners took to the highway in KZN on Wednesday demanding their share of Covid-19 relief funds and demarcated spaces for training.
News
3 weeks ago

He noted that some concerns fall within the ambit of national government, vowing to escalate issues to national minister of transport Fikile Mbalula.

Zikalala applauded the association for playing its part in transforming the economy of the province.

“The industry plays a role in facilitating employment opportunities for the poor and the marginalised,” he said.

He said driving schools also play a role in facilitating the promotion of road safety for drivers and pedestrians.

A steering committee comprising government officials and association members was created to provide regular feedback to the premier and MEC. 

Public liaison officer for driving schools Mzwandile Zondi expressed optimism their concerns would be addressed. He said they had also urged government to record all the undertakings in writing.

“We are grateful we received a response from government because often politicians do not report back. We hope we will now find joy,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Police flag down traffic cop and driving instructor for corruption

An Eastern Cape traffic cop and a driving school instructor have been hauled to court for driving licence corruption.
News
6 days ago

Department of transport says licence card printing backlog is almost cleared

The department of transport on Thursday said all was on track to clear the backlog in the printing of driving licence cards.
News
1 week ago

R600 fine for examiner found writing learner's licence test for applicant

An examiner who was caught red-handed writing a learner's licence test for an applicant has been given the option of paying a R600 fine or spending ...
News
2 weeks ago

Driving schools operators vow to shut down test centres

The standoff between driving schools and transport minister Fikile Mbalula over the online license booking system has escalated with threats to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
The pandemic has escalated extreme poverty: Dr. Phumzile Mlanbo Ngcuka speaks ...