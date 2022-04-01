KZN premier Sihle Zikalala kickstarts changes to driving industry
Plans are under way for the provincial government to convene a summit which would tackle issues facing the driving school industry, a move aimed at unlocking economic growth in the industry.
This was according to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, who was speaking after meeting with the Ubumbano driving school operators’ association in Durban on Thursday.
The meeting follows a motorcade which brought the N3 between Mariannhill and Pietermaritzburg to a standstill last month. Zikalala was accompanied by MEC of community safety and liaison Peggy Nkonyeni.
Among the grievances aired was the abysmal infrastructure allocated to driving schools, which include a lack of roads signs, holding and parking bays and reserved lanes for driving school vehicles.
They lambasted the government for not offering them Covid-19 relief funds, as their businesses were affected during the pandemic.
“As government we are convinced if we work together we would be able to find lasting solutions to the legitimate concerns raised by the industry,” said Zikalala.
He noted that some concerns fall within the ambit of national government, vowing to escalate issues to national minister of transport Fikile Mbalula.
Zikalala applauded the association for playing its part in transforming the economy of the province.
“The industry plays a role in facilitating employment opportunities for the poor and the marginalised,” he said.
He said driving schools also play a role in facilitating the promotion of road safety for drivers and pedestrians.
A steering committee comprising government officials and association members was created to provide regular feedback to the premier and MEC.
Public liaison officer for driving schools Mzwandile Zondi expressed optimism their concerns would be addressed. He said they had also urged government to record all the undertakings in writing.
“We are grateful we received a response from government because often politicians do not report back. We hope we will now find joy,” he said.
TimesLIVE
