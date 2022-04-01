Bogus lawyer jailed for swindling businessman out of R500,000

A bogus Western Cape lawyer exchanged designer suits for orange prison garb this week after a court found him guilty of swindling a businessman out of R500,000.

The Oudtshoorn regional court handed Dale Ronald Harmse, 50, a 23-year jail sentence for fraud, money laundering and impersonating a lawyer on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said the case dates back to 2020, when Harmse duped the victim into depositing R500,000 into an account he claimed to be a trust account. It later turned out it was Harmse’s account.

Pojie said the victim was told Harmse was a “good advocate” when he was introduced to him.

“Initial investigations suggest they met in Oudtshoorn, where the bogus advocate convinced him to transfer an amount of R500,000 from his business account into a so-called trust account which was later found to be that of [Harmse],” said Pojie.