DUT in second legal bid to stop 'violent' EFF student protests at campuses

The Durban University of Technology has applied for a second court interdict against the EFF Student Command after protests during which DUT had to close four of its campuses in Durban last Thursday.

The university alleged that a group of students assembled at Steve Biko campus gate 3, then proceeded with a violent march to Steve Biko and ML Sultan campuses, prompting the institution to shut down both campuses as well as the nearby Ritson and City campuses “until further notice” to protect their staff and other students.

Alan Khan, senior director of corporate relations, confirmed to TimesLIVE that the university was awaiting a high court decision as the matter was heard on Tuesday.

Last month DUT was granted a provisional order against members of its student representative council (SRC) as well as members of the EFF Student Command, some of whom are also respondents this time around.

That interim order, which barred respondents from gathering within 150m of DUT campuses or being involved in illegal marches, is still in effect until April 28 after it was extended on March 18.

Dr Clement Moreku, the dean of students, stated on his application affidavit that the institution had two main concerns, as was the case with the previous interdict granted on February 17.

“The first is to bring to an end the violence, intimidation and destruction to property on DUT campuses, and the second is the reopening of the campuses that have been closed as the result of violence and damage. In the absence of these campuses reopening, there will be severe prejudice to students.”

He identified Bantu Mdubeki (cited as the first respondent) as one of the ringleaders of Thursday’s protest that started with a gathering of about 50 students, most of them wearing red EFF T-shirts, and grew to about 300 before they forcefully gained access to the Steve Biko campus.

“The numbers increased to about 500 students. The protesting students then began shouting at students in DUT residences and demanded that they join them. They were addressed by Mr Bantu Mdubeki and other EFFSC students.”

The university called for EFFSC branch secretary Sibongumenzi Mdlalose, who was also a respondent in the February interdict, to be barred entry into any campus without a written application.

“The relief sought against the second respondent (Mdlalose) is wider in that it seeks to preclude him from entering any of the DUT campuses or coming within 150m unless he has written permission of the management of DUT to do so. This is due to him having completed his studies and having no known valid reason for being in close proximity of any DUT campus.”

The university again expressed its dissatisfaction with the response of the police from Berea police station, despite the previous order that prevented students from assembling within 150m when marching or protesting.

“Although the police were informed in advance of the planned meeting, the last time SAPS were seen at campus that day was at 10h40 when Sgt James and Sgt Dennis of the Berea SAPS left the scene. I believe the absence of the SAPS and their failure to adequately police the situation was a factor in the escalation and damage caused.”

The EFFSC responded with its own statement noting the interdict application. It said the university should not “distort” their existence to violence.

“We like to pass it to DUT that we should not be taken as enemies of progress. Attending to issues with interdicts and suspension will not bring solutions. DUT would end up wearied [tired], interdicting all students who liaise with them on important issues.”

