Goliath tells Salie-Hlophe to retract 'defamatory' press statement

Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath has written a letter of demand to judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe to retract a “defamatory” press statement wherein she allegedly accused Goliath of making racist statements.

In the letter to Salie-Hlophe on March 24, Goliath said Salie-Hlophe released a press statement on January 25 2020 which bore Salie-Hlophe’s name, was unsigned and had never been verified under oath or affirmation.

“In the press statement, you [among other things] attributed racist statements to me,” Goliath said.

Goliath had, on January 15 2020, lodged a complaint of gross misconduct against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe and his wife, Salie-Hlophe, at the Judicial Service Commission.

Goliath's complaint was that Hlophe and Salie-Hlophe had engaged in conduct that compromised the proper functioning and integrity of the court and seriously impinged the court’s dignity.

Goliath said Hlophe annexed that statement in support of a counter-complaint he lodged against her.