DUT temporarily closes four campuses after another protest
The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has blamed police inactivity for another “violent” protest at the institution on Thursday.
Alan Khan, DUT senior director of corporate affairs, said the university had given the police a tip-off as early as Wednesday about the imminent protest.
DUT announced it would temporarily close four campuses in the city — Steve Biko, Ritson, ML Sultan and City — until further notice due to the protests.
“The protesters not only violated Covid-19 protocols but also damaged property and traumatised staff in what was a well-orchestrated, violent attack.”
DUT advised affected staff to use the employee wellness office for professional support and assistance after the traumatic events.
The university will closely monitor the situation and will not hesitate to evacuate the residences, should it be necessary, based on the potential risks for our students, staff and university propertyAlan Khan, DUT senior director of corporate affairs
Khan confirmed that the academic programme will continue online while the four campuses are temporarily closed with immediate effect.
“Staff who are based on the affected campuses will work remotely and only essential services staff will be allowed access to the four campuses.”
Residences have not been affected so far and the university is monitoring the situation. It will evacuate residences should it detect potential risks.
“The university will closely monitor the situation and will not hesitate to evacuate the residences, should it be necessary, based on the potential risks for our students, staff and university property. Staff and students will be notified when the Steve Biko, Ritson, ML Sultan and City campuses reopen.”
Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property.
“It is alleged that on March 24 at 5pm about 500 students gathered and stormed into the campus. They stoned security guards and damaged windows before they left.”
Khan was disappointed the protest had not been prevented, saying: “Despite the university’s appeals to the police for assistance, DUT was unable to prevent these attacks, even though law enforcement was notified as early as Wednesday about the planned protest.”
Sibongumenzi Mdlalose, DUT EFF Student Command (SC) secretary in Durban, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE they had a mass meeting with students to update them on their progress regarding issues with residences and allowances. He said although they don’t support the violence that happened afterwards, they cannot control how students show their anger.
“As an organisation we do not appreciate any form of violence or distraction. Having said that, we will always be on the side of students as their representatives. Ours is not to police their anger and how they express it. We can’t control how they revolt.”
The university has been plagued by violent protests since the beginning of the year. Students are aggrieved mainly by the online registration process and delays in National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding.
The university reopened three campuses this month after they were closed when three staff vehicles were torched at Steve Biko Campus in February, a number that has since increased to more than 10. It was granted a court interdict against its entire Students Representative Council and EFF SC members from protesting near any if its campuses.
DUT registrar Dr Maditsane Nkonoane told the portfolio committee on higher education, science and innovation that they had spent close to R1m on security due to alleged poor police and public order police support since the beginning of the year.
TimesLIVE
