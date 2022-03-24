Clifton residents vote on rates levy to fund ‘24/7 public safety system’

Its residents include some of SA's wealthiest citizens and properties rank among the most expensive in Africa, but community leaders in Clifton say the beachside Cape Town suburb is wilting under a torrent of crime and grime.

A vote is taking place in Clifton and neighbouring Glen Beach in an attempt to get the go-ahead for Cape Town's 48th city improvement district (CID).

The project steering committee said its research among residents identified concerns including rising crime and urban decay, fire risk and dwindling municipal and police services.

“The CID aims to provide an expertly managed public safety system to tackle crime with a 24/7 service for rapid response,” the steering committee said on Thursday.

“This will include foot patrols, car and bike patrols linked to a 24/7 monitoring team and on-duty law enforcement officers to make arrests and enforce municipal bylaws.”

CID legislation requires 60% of property owners to vote in favour before a CID — and the rates levy that will fund it — can be introduced.