Clifton residents vote on rates levy to fund ‘24/7 public safety system’
Its residents include some of SA's wealthiest citizens and properties rank among the most expensive in Africa, but community leaders in Clifton say the beachside Cape Town suburb is wilting under a torrent of crime and grime.
A vote is taking place in Clifton and neighbouring Glen Beach in an attempt to get the go-ahead for Cape Town's 48th city improvement district (CID).
The project steering committee said its research among residents identified concerns including rising crime and urban decay, fire risk and dwindling municipal and police services.
“The CID aims to provide an expertly managed public safety system to tackle crime with a 24/7 service for rapid response,” the steering committee said on Thursday.
“This will include foot patrols, car and bike patrols linked to a 24/7 monitoring team and on-duty law enforcement officers to make arrests and enforce municipal bylaws.”
CID legislation requires 60% of property owners to vote in favour before a CID — and the rates levy that will fund it — can be introduced.
The steering committee said owners of most villas and bungalows have voted in favour and apartment blocks “are coming on board one by one. Very few property owners have objected to the CID’s establishment”.
“We have large swathes of public space that require better day-to-day management, and public security — on the ground and virtual — is crucial.”
Plans include licence plate recognition cameras for the 55,000 vehicles that use Victoria Road — the main coastal road through the suburb — daily during the summer peak season.
“The reality is that dwindling municipal and over-stretched policing services in Cape Town leave a visible, tangible gap which ratepayers have to fill to ensure that the area remains in pristine condition with public safety a priority,” said the steering committee.
“The cost, however, is far from onerous. For a ratepayer with a property worth R5m (municipal value) the amount payable would be R413.75 a month for a comprehensive, dedicated security, cleansing and public space management service.
“In contrast, private security used by ratepayers is by law only able to operate within each private property’s boundaries and cannot operate in public space.
“Clifton is one of the best known and most loved areas in SA . We are privileged to live here and we must make sure that we preserve this pristine area for all. We are excited about the prospect of properly managed public space which will benefit all of us.”
