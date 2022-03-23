National government withdraws from North West after four-year intervention

“The findings of the auditor-general confirm that the provincial government is on a positive trajectory and the [task team] believes sufficient progress has been made to warrant a phased withdrawal,” she said.

“But work to embed and sustain these gains is an ongoing process that will require continued oversight and support from the legislative and executive arms of the state.”

The task team recommended to the cabinet that the national government do a phased withdrawal from its intervention in the province.

“This has been accepted by cabinet,” she said.

There was a positive trajectory in restoring governance and financial controls and this was evident in the latest audit outcomes for the provincial government.

“Seven departments received unqualified audits, including the office of the premier, which retained its unqualified status for the second year.”