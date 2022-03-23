MPs pleased as Umalusi achieves 99% target in eradicating certificates backlog

The department of higher education and training says it has made significant strides in eradicating certification backlogs in the quality assurance council Umalusi.

And it has also clamped down on the proliferation of illegal private tertiary institutions.

Deputy minister Buti Manamela and officials briefed MPs on the progress made and status of the certification backlog between February 2020 and March 2022 in parliament's portfolio committee on higher education and innovation on Wednesday.

“We have reduced the backlog to close to 99%, almost to zero, and furthermore regional task teams have been set up to address current and future certification matters with the view to strengthen capacity and quality in [dealing with] any future backlogs,” he said.

The backlog was in most cases as a result of students who sat for multiple examinations and applied for a combination of results of which certification is not automatically granted. Umalusi officials said some applications were rejected if they were not compliant with quality assurance processes.